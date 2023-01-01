Founded in 1805, Ermita de Betlem is still home to hermits who live a life of seclusion and self-sufficiency. The alluring views over country and wind-whipped coast make the steep up-and-down road to this hermitage a joy. The lovely stone-built exterior of the church stands in contrast to its modern whitewashed interior, ceiling frescoes and cave nativity scene, complete with stalactites and stalagmites. Stroll up the neighbouring hilltops to see all the way to Menorca.

There's a small shop selling rosaries and Catholic keepsakes to the right of the door. To reach the hermitage, take the narrow paved road (the Ma3333) beginning in Artà, which meanders for around 5km through pine woodland and fields before climbing steeply to reach the top of the ridge, then winding down a further 2.5km. You can also climb up from (or walk down to) Betlem below. On the drive up, you'll see the Badia d'Alcúdia appear at a bend in the road: it's an astonishing sight.