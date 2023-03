Torremolinos' westernmost beach, stretching from a small rocky outcrop (La Punta) to Benalmádena, La Carihuela,is a former fishing district and one of the few parts of town that hasn't suffered rampant overdevelopment. The beachside promenade is lined with low-rise shops, bars and restaurants, and is one of the most popular destinations for malagueños to enjoy fresh seafood at weekends.