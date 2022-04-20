An intriguing, evocative bodega, not only for its extra-aged sherries (at least 20, mostly 30 years old) but also because it houses the Colección Joaquín…
Jerez de la Frontera
Stand down, all other claimants. Jerez, as most savvy Hispanophiles know, is Andalucía. It just doesn’t broadcast it in the way that Seville and Granada do. Jerez is the capital of Andalucian horse culture, stop one on the famed Sherry Triangle and – cue protestations from Cádiz and Seville – the cradle of Spanish flamenco. The bulería (flamenco songs), Jerez’ jokey, tongue-in-cheek antidote to Seville’s tragic soleá, was first concocted in the legendary Roma barrios of Santiago and San Miguel. But Jerez is also a vibrant modern Andalucian city, where fashion brands live in old palaces and stylishly outfitted businesspeople sit down to distinctly contemporary cuisine between glasses of fino at bubbly tabancos (simple taverns serving sherry).
If you really want to unveil the eternal riddle that is Andalucía, start with Jerez.
Explore Jerez de la Frontera
- Bodegas Tradición
An intriguing, evocative bodega, not only for its extra-aged sherries (at least 20, mostly 30 years old) but also because it houses the Colección Joaquín…
- Catedral de San Salvador
Echoes of Seville colour Jerez' dramatic cathedral, a surprisingly harmonious mix of baroque, neoclassical and Gothic styles. Standout features are its…
- AAlcázar
Jerez' muscular yet elegant 11th- or 12th-century fortress is one of Andalucía's best-preserved Almohad-era relics. It's notable for its octagonal tower,…
- CCentro Andaluz de Flamenco
Both architecturally intriguing – note the entrance's original 15th-century Mudéjar artesonado (ceiling of interlaced beams with decorative inserts) and…
- BBodegas González–Byass
Home to the famous Tío Pepe brand, 1835-founded González–Byass is one of Jerez' biggest sherry houses, just west of the Alcázar. There are several daily…
- IIglesia de San Miguel
Built between the 15th and 18th centuries, this richly adorned church blends Gothic, Renaissance and baroque architecture, and was modelled on Seville…
- MMuseo Arqueológico
In the Santiago quarter, Jerez' modern archaeology museum houses fascinating local relics dating from Paleolithic to 20th-century times. Grab a detailed…
- BBodegas Sandeman
Three or four daily tours (no bookings needed) each in English, Spanish and German, and one in French, all including three-sherry tastings; the website…
- BBodegas Lustau
Book ahead for the excellent-value, English- or Spanish-language tours of the handsome, vine-shaded Lustau bodega, founded in 1896. 'Standard' visits (€18…
