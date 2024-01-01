Parque Natural Despeñaperros

Andalucía

LoginSave

The hilly and beautiful country straddling the Desfiladero de Despeñaperros gorge is the Parque Natural de Despeñaperros: for information on the park and walking routes, visit the Centro de Visitantes Llano de las Américas, 2km west of A4 exit 257 along the Miranda del Rey road.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sacra Capilla del Salvador

    Sacra Capilla del Salvador

    28.22 MILES

    This famous chapel, built between 1536 and 1559, is the flagship of Úbeda Renaissance architecture. Commissioned by Francisco de los Cobos y Molina as his…

  • Castillo de Calatrava la Nueva

    Castillo de Calatrava la Nueva

    25.19 MILES

    This magnificent castle-monastery looms high in the sky some 35km south of Almagro, from where it once controlled the path into the Sierra Morena and…

  • Catedral de Baeza

    Catedral de Baeza

    28.17 MILES

    As was the case in much of Andalucía, the Reconquista destroyed Baeza's mosque and in its place built a cathedral. It's a stylistic melange, though the…

  • Palacio de Jabalquinto

    Palacio de Jabalquinto

    28.09 MILES

    Baeza’s most flamboyant palace was probably built in the late 15th century for a member of the noble Benavides clan. Its chief glory is the spectacular…

  • Palacio de Vázquez de Molina

    Palacio de Vázquez de Molina

    28.18 MILES

    Úbeda's ayuntamiento (town hall) is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful – if not the most beautiful – in Spain. It was built by Vandelvira in about 1562…

  • Sinagoga del Agua

    Sinagoga del Agua

    28.05 MILES

    The medieval Sinagoga del Agua was discovered in 2006 by a refreshingly ethical property developer who intended to build apartments here, only to discover…

  • Oleícola San Francisco

    Oleícola San Francisco

    28.53 MILES

    These fascinating tours of a working oil mill near Baeza will teach you all you could want to know about the process of turning olives into oil, how the…

  • The Sacred Chapel of El Salvador, Capilla del Salvador, and the Plaza de Vazquez de Molina in Ubeda.

    Plaza Vázquez de Molina

    28.2 MILES

    The lovely Plaza Vázquez de Molina is the monumental heart of Úbeda's old town and the perfect place to start exploring. An early case of Andalucian urban…

View more attractions

Nearby Andalucía attractions

1. Museo Batalla de las Navas de Tolosa

3.71 MILES

The course of Spanish history changed 2km west of Santa Elena on 16 July 1212, when Christian armies defeated the Muslim Almohad army in the battle of Las…

2. Castillo de Calatrava la Nueva

25.19 MILES

This magnificent castle-monastery looms high in the sky some 35km south of Almagro, from where it once controlled the path into the Sierra Morena and…

3. Hospital de Santiago

27.8 MILES

Andrés de Vandelvira’s last architectural project, completed in 1575, has been dubbed the Escorial of Andalucía in reference to the famous monastery…

4. Convento de San Francisco

27.87 MILES

This 16th-century monastery suffered grievously from an earthquake and Napoleonic sacking in the early 19th century. The main point of interest is the…

5. Ayuntamiento

27.93 MILES

The Ayuntamiento, a block north of the Paseo de la Constitución, has a particularly marvellous plateresque facade. The four finely carved balcony portals…

7. Torre de los Aliatares

27.97 MILES

The lonely Torre de los Aliatares is one of the few remnants of Muslim Bayyasa, having miraculously survived not only the Reconquista but also Isabel la…

8. Puerta del Losal

28.04 MILES

One of the town's medieval gates, still standing in the eastern walls.