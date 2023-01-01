Hospital de Santiago

Andrés de Vandelvira’s last architectural project, completed in 1575, has been dubbed the Escorial of Andalucía in reference to the famous monastery outside Madrid, built in a similarly grand, austere late-Renaissance style. Standing outside the old town, 500m west of Plaza de Andalucía, the finely proportioned building has a broad, two-level, marble-columned patio, and a wide staircase with colourful original frescoes. It now acts as a cultural centre, housing a library, exhibition halls, and a concert hall in the chapel.