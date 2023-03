A short, but in places steep, walk from the Puerta de Córdoba leads through the tough, sun-hardened plains to the Cueva de la Batida. This haunting spot, a series of caves cut into a rusty-brown rock face, is what remains of a quarry that was used to extract stone from Roman times through to the 15th century. The tourist office can provide a leaflet outlining two walking routes to/from the Cueva.