Antequera's town-centre municipal museum displays an impressive collection of Roman artifacts from the surrounding area, including glassware, jewelry, stone carvings and fragmentary mosaics. Its pride and joy is an elegant and athletic 1.4m bronze statue of a boy, Efebo. Discovered on a local farm in the 1950s, it's possibly the finest example of Roman sculpture found in Spain.

Upstairs is a huge repository of religious items, from paintings to ornate silverwork.