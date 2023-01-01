Just below the Alcazaba is the large 16th-century Colegiata de Santa María la Mayor. This church-college played an important part in Andalucía’s 16th-century humanist movement, and flaunts a beautiful Renaissance facade, lovely fluted stone columns inside and a Mudéjar artesonado (a ceiling of interlaced beams with decorative insertions). It also plays host to some excellent musical events and exhibitions. Just outside the church entrance, don’t miss the ruins of Roman baths dating from the 3rd century AD.