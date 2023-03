This museum, in the 17th-century convent of the Carmelitas Descalzas (barefoot Carmelites), approximately 150m east of the town’s Museo de la Ciudad de Antequera, displays highlights of Antequera’s rich religious-art heritage. Outstanding works include a painting by Lucas Giordano of St Teresa of Ávila (the 16th-century founder of the Carmelitas Descalzas), a bust of the Dolorosa by Pedro de Mena and a Virgen de Belén sculpture by La Roldana.