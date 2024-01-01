Playa Puerta del Mar

Andalucía

The easternmost of Almuñécar's two beaches, this lively grey-pebble-and-sand strand fronts the tangle of streets that make up the old town.

  • Interior of Natural Cave in Andalusia, Spain

    Cueva de Nerja

    8.92 MILES

    It’s hard to imagine the surreal world that lies beneath the mountain foothills 4km east of Nerja, and it’s even harder to believe that these vast caverns…

  • Balcón de Europa

    Balcón de Europa

    10.35 MILES

    Located in the heart of town, the fabulous balcón juts out like a natural pier, forming a beautiful palm-lined terrace with panoramic views of the sea…

  • Alley at sunset with a lit street lamp, plants, pots and a vine that covers the roof of the street to shade in Salobreña, Granada.

    Casco Antiguo

    5.71 MILES

    Salobreña’s historic centre (west of the modern town) comprises the barrios that once huddled inside its medieval walls. Slender cobbled lanes meander up…

  • Castillo de San Miguel

    Castillo de San Miguel

    0.17 MILES

    Almuñécar's impressive hilltop castle was built over Islamic, Roman and Phoenician fortifications by the conquering Christians in the 16th century, was…

  • Castillo de Salobreña

    Castillo de Salobreña

    5.64 MILES

    Crowning the gleaming-white old town, Salobreña's landmark Moorish castle dates to the 12th century, though the site was fortified as early as the 10th…

  • Playa de Cantarriján

    Playa de Cantarriján

    4.84 MILES

    Hemmed in by rocky cliffs and the glittering Mediterranean, gorgeous grey-pebble Cantarriján is one of Andalucía's original and favourite nudist beaches…

  • Iglesia del Rosario

    Iglesia del Rosario

    5.68 MILES

    A standout for its slender tower and beautifully tiled side portal, this 16th-century Mudéjar church was built on the site of a former mosque. The…

  • Peñón del Santo

    Peñón del Santo

    0.3 MILES

    A rocky outcrop crowned by a large crucifix, the Peñón del Santo commands sweeping views of the town's seafront. To the west, the Playa de San Cristóbal…

