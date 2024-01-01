The easternmost of Almuñécar's two beaches, this lively grey-pebble-and-sand strand fronts the tangle of streets that make up the old town.
Playa Puerta del Mar
Andalucía
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.92 MILES
It’s hard to imagine the surreal world that lies beneath the mountain foothills 4km east of Nerja, and it’s even harder to believe that these vast caverns…
10.35 MILES
Located in the heart of town, the fabulous balcón juts out like a natural pier, forming a beautiful palm-lined terrace with panoramic views of the sea…
5.71 MILES
Salobreña’s historic centre (west of the modern town) comprises the barrios that once huddled inside its medieval walls. Slender cobbled lanes meander up…
0.17 MILES
Almuñécar's impressive hilltop castle was built over Islamic, Roman and Phoenician fortifications by the conquering Christians in the 16th century, was…
5.64 MILES
Crowning the gleaming-white old town, Salobreña's landmark Moorish castle dates to the 12th century, though the site was fortified as early as the 10th…
4.84 MILES
Hemmed in by rocky cliffs and the glittering Mediterranean, gorgeous grey-pebble Cantarriján is one of Andalucía's original and favourite nudist beaches…
5.68 MILES
A standout for its slender tower and beautifully tiled side portal, this 16th-century Mudéjar church was built on the site of a former mosque. The…
0.3 MILES
A rocky outcrop crowned by a large crucifix, the Peñón del Santo commands sweeping views of the town's seafront. To the west, the Playa de San Cristóbal…
