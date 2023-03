Hemmed in by rocky cliffs and the glittering Mediterranean, gorgeous grey-pebble Cantarriján is one of Andalucía's original and favourite nudist beaches. All are welcome, and the main naturist section is around the corner at the southern end. It's 7km west of La Herradura and 1.4km off the N340; from mid-June to mid-September park at the top and catch a shuttle bus (€1).

Beachfront chiringuito La Barraca is open all year and cooks up super-fresh fish and delicious paellas (including vegetarian).