A standout for its slender tower and beautifully tiled side portal, this 16th-century Mudéjar church was built on the site of a former mosque. The interior was restored in the 1830s after a fire, and is open only during hours of worship; ask at the tourist office.

Immediately below is La Bóveda, a vaulted passage carved into the old town walls in the 16th century to link the Albayzín barrio with the heart of the old medina.