Castillo de San Miguel

Almuñécar's impressive hilltop castle was built over Islamic, Roman and Phoenician fortifications by the conquering Christians in the 16th century, was severely damaged during the Napoleonic Wars, and later became the town's cemetery until the 1980s. The hot, circuitous climb through the casco antiguo rewards with excellent views and an informative little museum; tickets include Almuñécar's small archaeology museum, set in a series of 1st-century vaulted underground cellars.

The skeleton in the dungeon is a reproduction of human remains discovered here.