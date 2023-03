A rocky outcrop crowned by a large crucifix, the Peñón del Santo commands sweeping views of the town's seafront. To the west, the Playa de San Cristóbal is the best of Almuñécar's beaches, a strip of grey pebbles that catches the sun well into the evening. On the other side, Playa Puerta del Mar is the main eastern beach, backed by high-rise tower blocks.