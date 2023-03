Salobreña’s historic centre (west of the modern town) comprises the barrios that once huddled inside its medieval walls. Slender cobbled lanes meander up the steep hillside, past whitewashed houses and bursts of bougainvillea, to the 12th-century castle and Mudéjar Iglesia del Rosario.

Impressive viewpoints include the seaward-facing Mirador de Enrique Morente and Mirador de la Frascunda, and the Mirador del Postigo, which looks inland to distant hills.