Like a phoenix, Seoul’s premier palace has risen several times from the ashes of destruction. Hordes of tourists have replaced the thousands of government…
Gwanghwamun & Jongno-gu
The centuries-old heart of Seoul revolves around these once-regal quarters of palaces. Between Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung, Bukchon covers several smaller areas, including Samcheong-dong, and Gahoe-dong, famous for its traditional hanok (wooden homes). West of Gyeongbokgung, Seochon is an increasingly popular area for casual wanderings between galleries, cafes and boutiques. South of Bukchon are the equally maze-like and gallery-filled streets of Insa-dong, and the newly hip hanok area of Ikseon-dong.
Explore Gwanghwamun & Jongno-gu
- Gyeongbokgung
- Changdeokgung
The World Heritage–listed Changdeokgung is the most beautiful of Seoul's five main palaces. You must join a one-hour guided tour to look around. English…
- Cheong-gye-cheon
With its landscaped walkways, footbridges, waterfalls and a variety of public artworks, such as the enormous pink-and-blue shell entitled Spring in Cheong…
- Bukchon Hanok Village
Meaning ‘North Village’, Bukchon, between Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung, is home to around 900 hanok, Seoul’s largest concentration of these traditional…
- Jogye-sa
The focus of Jogye-sa is the grand wooden hall Daeungjeon, Seoul's largest Buddhist worship hall and the epicentre of Korean Buddhism. Completed in 1938,…
- Jongmyo
Surrounded by dense woodland, the impressive buildings of the Confucian shrine Jongmyo house the spirit tablets of the Joseon kings and queens and some of…
- MMMCA Seoul
Combining architectural elements from several centuries of Seoul's history, this branch of the city's premier contemporary-art museum is an impressive…
- NNational Folk Museum of Korea
Give yourself at least an hour to do justice to this excellent museum. It has three main exhibition halls, covering the history of the Korean people, the…
- AArario Museum in SPACE
Korean business magnate and contemporary-art collector Kam Chang-il has found the perfect home for jewels from his collection at this ivy-clad brick…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gwanghwamun & Jongno-gu.
See
Gyeongbokgung
See
Changdeokgung
See
Cheong-gye-cheon
See
Bukchon Hanok Village
See
Jogye-sa
See
Jongmyo
See
MMCA Seoul
See
National Folk Museum of Korea
See
Arario Museum in SPACE
