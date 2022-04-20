Home to high-rise malls and labyrinthine covered markets, the 24-hour retail frenzy that is Dongdaemun attracts suitcase-wheeling shoppers from all over Asia. It's mostly clothing and fabrics, but you can also find Seoul's busiest street-food arcades within Gwangjang Market. Further east the couture gives way to antiques, flea-market goods and herbal medicines. Dramatic contemporary architecture is provided by Zaha Hadid’s Dongdaemun Plaza & Park, while up-and-coming Seongsu-dong, an old shoemaking district being touted as Seoul’s answer to Brooklyn, is awash with industrial-chic cafes and hip boutiques.