Dongdaemun & Eastern Seoul
Home to high-rise malls and labyrinthine covered markets, the 24-hour retail frenzy that is Dongdaemun attracts suitcase-wheeling shoppers from all over Asia. It's mostly clothing and fabrics, but you can also find Seoul's busiest street-food arcades within Gwangjang Market. Further east the couture gives way to antiques, flea-market goods and herbal medicines. Dramatic contemporary architecture is provided by Zaha Hadid’s Dongdaemun Plaza & Park, while up-and-coming Seongsu-dong, an old shoemaking district being touted as Seoul’s answer to Brooklyn, is awash with industrial-chic cafes and hip boutiques.
Explore Dongdaemun & Eastern Seoul
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Dongdaemun & Eastern Seoul.
See
Dongdaemun Design Plaza & Park
Designed by the late Zaha Hadid, this neofuturistic cultural complex was commissioned to replace the Dongdaemun Stadium, built during Japanese rule in the…
See
Seoul K-Medi Center
Learn about the history and practice of traditional Korean medicine at this impressive facility styled to resemble Bojewon, a clinic from the early Joseon…
See
Seoul Forest
A hunting ground in Joseon times, this large park offers a number of family-friendly attractions, including a sika deer enclosure, adventure playgrounds,…
See
Heunginjimun
The Great East Gate to Seoul’s City Wall has been rebuilt several times in its 700-year history and, after recent renovations, it's looking majestic. It's…
See
Seoul City Wall Museum
With interactive displays and historical artefacts, this modern museum offers an engaging history of the 18.6km-long barrier that has girdled Seoul since…
See
Cheong-gye-cheon Museum
To fully comprehend what a mammoth and expensive effort it was to resurrect Cheong-gye-cheon, Seoul’s long buried east–west stream, pay a visit to this…
See
Sajin Changgo
Literally meaning 'photo warehouse', Sajin Changgo is a rough-and-tumble gallery space showcasing edgy film photography from Korean artists. The works are…
See
Eungbongsan Park
For panoramic vistas of the Han River and Eastern Seoul, take a short hike up the steps to the pavilion atop Eungbongsan, the verdant hill that makes up…
See
Dongdaemun History Museum
Attached to the DDP, this museum makes up a part of the Dongdaemun History and Culture Park and features archaeological remains from the Joseon dynasty…
