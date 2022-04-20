Getty Images/Vetta

Drakensberg & uKhahlamba-Drakensberg Park

If any landscape lives up to its airbrushed, publicity-shot alter ego, it is the jagged, green sweep of the Drakensberg’s tabletop peaks. This forms the boundary between South Africa and the mountain kingdom of Lesotho, and offers some of the country’s most awe-inspiring landscapes.

Within the area is a vast 2430-sq-km sweep of basalt summits and buttresses; this section was formally granted World Heritage status in 2000, and was renamed uKhahlamba-Drakensberg Park. Today, some of the vistas are recognisably South African, particularly the unforgettable curve of the Amphitheatre in Royal Natal National Park.

Drakensberg means ‘Mountain of the Dragons’; the Zulu named it Quathlamba, meaning ‘Battlement of Spears’. The Zulu word is a more accurate description of the sheer escarpment, but the Afrikaans name captures something of the Drakensberg’s otherworldly atmosphere.

Explore Drakensberg & uKhahlamba-Drakensberg Park

  • Royal Natal National Park

    Royal Natal National Park is one of the best spots in the entire KZN Wildlife system. The park and its surrounds are full of movie-quality scenery …

  • Cathedral Peak Nature Reserve

    Cathedral Peak Nature Reserve is known for having some of the most awe-inspiring scenery in the Drakensberg. It sits between Royal Natal National Park and…

  • Monk’s Cowl

    Hikes ranging from a few hours to a few days in length, rock climbing and panoramic views are all on offer at Monk's Cowl. This reserve lies within…

  • I

    Injisuthi

    Injisuthi features some of the most spectacular views in the Drakensberg. On the grounds of what used to be a private farm, this KZN Wildlife park is home…

  • G

    Giant’s Castle

    The Giant’s Castle ridge is one of the most prominent features of the Berg and the park that surrounds it remains one of the most popular destinations in…

  • H

    Himeville Museum

    One of the best rural museums in the country. Housed in a retired fort dating back to 1899, the museum now contains an incredible array of bric-a-brac,…

  • F

    Falcon Ridge

    Falcon Ridge, with awesome raptor-flying demonstrations and talks, is 7km from the Drakensberg Sun turn-off.

  • W

    Winterton Museum

    This small museum is stuffed with insightful exhibits on San rock art, Zulu history and the Anglo-Boer war, specifically the Spioenkop battle.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Drakensberg & uKhahlamba-Drakensberg Park.

