Sibuya Game Reserve

A few kilometres north of Kenton-on-Sea, Sibuya is a wonderfully scenic place to see a variety of wildlife, including a few lions, white rhinos, elephants, buffaloes, giraffes and hippos. And with nearly 400 species of birds, it's a fantastic destination for birders. This reserve is unique in that it's only accessible by a 45-minute boat transfer from the main reception in Kenton-on-Sea. Accommodation consists of three attractive lodges. Day trips include a boat cruise, two wildlife drives and lunch.