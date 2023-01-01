Kariega Game Reserve

An upmarket (but not luxurious) choice, this 100-sq-km reserve 14km north of Kenton-on-Sea offers a chance to see the Big Five (although leopards are very elusive), as well a large variety of fauna, flora and birdlife. The stunning landscape spans five different ecosystems and incorporates the picturesque Kariega and Bushman's Rivers (with hippos). Guest can enjoy wildlife drives, guided bush walks and river cruises. There are five different lodges scattered around the reserve.