A fantastic, luxurious and exclusive reserve, Pumba is home to the Big Five (including a pride of white lions – a rarity in Africa, and you're guaranteed to see them), plus hippos, cheetahs, giraffes, antelopes and about 300 bird species. Accommodation is in two dreamy lodges, one of which overlooks a small lake. Activities include wildlife drives, guided bush walks, fishing, archery and spa treatments.