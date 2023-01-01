Amakhala Game Reserve

This reserve roughly 70km from PE is well worth a stay: it's beautiful, tranquil and easily accessible, and it supports a large diversity of fauna, including four lions, six cheetahs, a few rhinos, giraffes, buffaloes, elephants, zebras and plenty of antelope species. The landscape is another highlight, with 75 sq km of rolling hills, bushveld and savannah. There are 11 different accommodation options, ranging from three-star venues to five-star lodges, all in scenic surrounds.

Amakhala was created by a group of local landowners, descendants of the 1820 Settlers, who combined their properties. Amakhala also offers conservation activities and volunteering opportunities.