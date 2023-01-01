Schotia Game Reserve

The smallest (and busiest) private reserve in the Addo area, Schotia is contiguous with Addo (accessed from the N10 south of Paterson). Aiming to evoke the bush before humans arrived, this was the first local reserve to introduce lions that hunt for themselves; their numbers have since been reduced from 18 to three, to give their prey a fighting chance.

Its full-day Addo–Schotia tour (R2500 including lunch, dinner and return transfer from Port Elizabeth) is a good way to see the area; the late-afternoon Schotia tour (R1500) includes a bonfire and dinner in the lapa (South African English for an outdoor entertainment area). Tour operators and accommodation around Addo also offer Schotia excursions. The reserve has various lodges and tented camps, and offers packages including accommodation and several wildlife drives.