Local farmers own the Big Pineapple, a few kilometres from the village en route to Port Alfred. This fiberglass replica of a pineapple stands 16.7m high – you can climb to the top for great vistas of the surrounding countryside, and learn all about the pineapple industry in South Africa. There's a shop that sells various pineapple food items, including jellies and chutneys, as well as souvenirs.