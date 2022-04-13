Madikwe is the country’s fourth-largest reserve and one of its best, covering 760 sq km of bushveld, savannah grassland and riverine forest on the edge of…
North West Province
This stretch of bushveld between Pretoria and the Kalahari is famous for Sun City, the southern hemisphere’s answer to Las Vegas. Though its slot machines and kitsch edifices are grotesquely fascinating, it's the nearby parks and reserves that we really love – Madikwe Game Reserve is a real gem, while Pilanesberg has terrific wildlife and is very accessible. And for that once-in-a-lifetime, romantic Out of Africa–style experience, a night in the bush at Madikwe’s exclusive lodges can’t be beaten.
Conveniently, these opportunities to encounter both big cats and one-armed bandits are all within four hours’ drive of Jo’burg. En route, the Magaliesberg area offers detours from the N4, ranging from zip lining to rural accommodation near Rustenburg.
Explore North West Province
- Madikwe Game Reserve
Madikwe is the country’s fourth-largest reserve and one of its best, covering 760 sq km of bushveld, savannah grassland and riverine forest on the edge of…
- PPilanesberg National Park
Occupying an eroded alkaline crater north of Sun City, in a transition zone between the Kalahari and wet lowveld vegetation, the 550-sq-km Pilanesberg…
- SSun City
At Sun City, the legendary creation of entrepreneur Sol Kerzer, Disneyland collides with ancient Egypt in Africa’s version of Vegas. Filled with gilded…
- MMafikeng Museum
Among the many displays in this excellent regional museum are exhibits charting the rise of the Boy Scout Movement and a presentation on the famous 217…
- BBatlhako Dam Hide
Batlhako Dam Hide, in the park's west, gets very few visitors and is excellent for birds; keep an eye out also for rhinos nearby and take the detour to…
- SSouth African Hall of Fame
Opened in 2016, this celebratory exhibition pays homage in words and photos to South Africa's high achievers. Most come from the world of sports, but…
- MMakorwane Hide
A good option for birdlife, Makorwane Hide tends to get a few visitors, given its proximity to the main roads. Hippos, elephants and even the occasional…
- EEntertainment Centre
As well as housing smoking and nonsmoking casinos, this two-storey centre has food courts, shops, cinemas and the Superbowl performance venue. Its style…
- RRuighoek Hide
You never quite know what you'll get at this hide, although you'll probably have it to yourself as not many people make it out here. Hippos, lions,…
