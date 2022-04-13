This is a sanctuary for rescued chimpanzees, which have survived everything from the bush-meat trade to being traumatised for entertainment in circuses,…
Nelspruit (Mbombela)
Nelspruit (now officially called Mbombela, though locals rarely use the new moniker) is Mpumalanga’s functional provincial capital. It's more a place to get things done than a worthwhile destination for tourists, but it's not unpleasant and has the facilities to make it a practical stopover on the way elsewhere. Well connected to Jo'burg, it's a good place to organise a trip to Kruger National Park, the Blyde River Canyon, Swaziland or Mozambique.
North of the city centre, this 2-sq-km botanical garden (established 1969) is home to tropical African rainforest and is a nice place for a stroll among…
See
Chimp Eden
This is a sanctuary for rescued chimpanzees, which have survived everything from the bush-meat trade to being traumatised for entertainment in circuses,…
Lowveld National Botanical Garden
North of the city centre, this 2-sq-km botanical garden (established 1969) is home to tropical African rainforest and is a nice place for a stroll among…
