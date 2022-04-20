Stunningly stark, arid, rocky landscapes reverberate with cultural intrigue and wandering wildlife at Mapungubwe National Park. A Unesco World Heritage…
Limpopo, which occupies South Africa's northern reaches, is a huge and diverse province characterised by traditional cultures, an interesting historical story, vast open spaces and terrific wildlife watching. In Mapungubwe National Park visitors can walk through the country's most significant Iron Age site, gaze from a rocky bluff over the riverine landscape where South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe meet, and observe birds, big cats and rhinos. Culture and traditional art shine in the enigmatic region of Venda, an area dotted with landforms of great spiritual significance. Nature takes centre stage in the Waterberg, where the eponymous Unesco biosphere reserve has endless skies, a landscape of distinctly South African beauty and great safari opportunities, particularly in Marakele National Park. Best of all, few travelers make it up here to the north, making it one of the country's most rewarding destinations.
Mapungubwe National Park
Stunningly stark, arid, rocky landscapes reverberate with cultural intrigue and wandering wildlife at Mapungubwe National Park. A Unesco World Heritage…
Marakele National Park
This mountainous national park is at the southwest end of the Waterberg biosphere. The animals grazing beneath the red cliffs include the Big Five, as…
Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre
A few clicks south of Hoedspruit along the R40 and attached to the Kapama Private Game Reserve, the Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre was set up to…
Lenong Viewing Point
A narrow, serpentine but paved road climbs to this splendid vantage point with sweeping views; arguably the best views are on the way up. Once at the…
Polokwane Game Reserve
Go on safari at this 32.5-sq-km reserve less than 5km south of Polokwane. It’s one of the country’s largest municipal nature reserves, with 21 wildlife…
Nylsvley Nature Reserve
This 40-sq-km reserve, on the Nyl River floodplain, is one of the country’s best places to see birds: 380 species are listed. The mammal list runs to 79,…
Amarula Lapa
The best way to enjoy a glass of creamy Amarula liqueur is to visit the Amarula Lapa, located next to the production plant, 10km west of Phalaborwa…
Polokwane Art Museum
This museum is worth ducking into for its modern take on colonialism, many depictions of Nelson Mandela and interesting displays on women and art in South…
Ben Lavin Nature Reserve
This 25-sq-km reserve is worth visiting for its walking and mountain-bike trails. It contains 200-plus bird species, as well as giraffes, zebras and…
See
