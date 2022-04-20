iSimangaliso Wetland Park

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a Unesco World Heritage site, stretches for 220 glorious kilometres from the Mozambique border to Maphelane, at the southern end of Lake St Lucia. With the Indian Ocean on one side and a series of lakes (including Lake St Lucia) on the other, the 2038-sq-mile (3280-sq-km) park protects five distinct ecosystems, offering everything from offshore reefs and beaches to lakes, wetlands, woodlands and coastal forests. Loggerhead and leatherback turtles nest along the park’s shores; whales and dolphins appear offshore and the park is occupied by numerous animals, including antelopes, hippos and zebras. The ocean beaches pull big crowds during the holiday season for everything from diving to fishing.

iSimangaliso means ‘Miracle’ or ‘Wonder’ and, given its extraordinary beauty, it’s an appropriate title.

Explore iSimangaliso Wetland Park

  • K

    Kosi Bay

    Just south of the border of Mozambique is Kosi Bay, located within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. The coastal lakes and estuary that make up the area are…

  • S

    Sodwana Bay

    Caught between dense forest and pristine sands you'll find Sodwana Bay, a well-loved vacation destination for locals and tourists alike. Popular…

  • u

    uMkhuze Game Reserve

    It doesn't have the flashy name recognition of Hluhluwe-iMfolozi or Tembe, but uMkhuze is a hidden gem of a reserve. Lions were introduced in 2014, but…

  • W

    Western Shores

    The region northwest of St Lucia Estuary is called the Western Shores, and comprises two stunning lakeside spots, known as Fani’s Island (closed to…

  • E

    Eastern Shores

    The four scenic routes in the Eastern Shores – pan, vlei (marshland), coastal dune and grassland – each reflect their different features and ecosystems…

  • C

    Cape Vidal

    If you ask anyone in the know what to see in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park they'll most likely suggest Cape Vidal. Some of the forested sand dunes here…

  • M

    Mission Rocks

    Mission Rocks is a rugged and rock-covered shoreline known for the rock pools that have a fabulous array of sea life on view during low tide. It's…

  • M

    Mt Tabor Lookout

    Hikers should head to the Mt Tabor lookout, where three trail loops lead to spectacular views of Lake St Lucia and the Indian Ocean. It's about 4km before…

  • B

    Bats Cave

    At low tide you can walk the 5km from Mission Rocks to this bat-filled cave.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

