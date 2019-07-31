Drakensberg Escarpment

Home to some of South Africa’s most striking landscapes, the Drakensberg Escarpment was, until a couple of centuries ago, untamed rainforest roamed by elephants, buffaloes and even lions. Today, it’s holidaying South Africans and, increasingly, international visitors who wander the highlands, enjoying the beautiful landscape in their droves. The escarpment marks the point where the highveld plateau plunges down 1000m to the lowveld, forming a dramatic knot of soaring cliffs, canyons, sweeping hillsides and cool valleys thick with pine trees and waterfalls – an apt backdrop for the myriad adventure activities that are on offer here.

  • Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve

    This stunning 260-sq-km reserve centres on the 30km-long Blyde River Canyon, where epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye…

    Three Rondavels Viewpoint

    The area's highlight, with a staggering view of these enormous rounds of rock, their pointed, grassy tops resembling giant huts carved into the side of…

    Bourke’s Luck Potholes

    These bizarre cylindrical holes were carved into the rock by whirlpools at the confluence of the Blyde and Treur Rivers. Bridges span the rivers,…

    Lowveld Viewpoint

    Affords stunning views up the canyon, to the glistening Blydepoort Dam at the far end surrounded by forested slopes. The rocky cones of the Three…

    Lydenburg Museum

    The town museum is well worth a stop, going back to the Pedi, who arrived here in the 18th century, and the Voortrekkers, who founded the town the…

    Graskop Gorge Lift

    This glass viewing elevator travels 51m down the sheer cliffs of Graskop Gorge, with views of the Big Swing opposite, to an elevated forest boardwalk,…

    Diggings Museum

    Just southeast of town along the Graskop road is the open-air Diggings Museum, where you can see how gold was panned. You need to visit on a tour, which…

    God's Window

    A viewpoint offering amazing vistas. Take the trail up to the rainforest (300 steps), where you might spot rare birds, including the elusive loerie, on…

