This stunning 260-sq-km reserve centres on the 30km-long Blyde River Canyon, where epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye…
Drakensberg Escarpment
Home to some of South Africa’s most striking landscapes, the Drakensberg Escarpment was, until a couple of centuries ago, untamed rainforest roamed by elephants, buffaloes and even lions. Today, it’s holidaying South Africans and, increasingly, international visitors who wander the highlands, enjoying the beautiful landscape in their droves. The escarpment marks the point where the highveld plateau plunges down 1000m to the lowveld, forming a dramatic knot of soaring cliffs, canyons, sweeping hillsides and cool valleys thick with pine trees and waterfalls – an apt backdrop for the myriad adventure activities that are on offer here.
Explore Drakensberg Escarpment
- Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve
This stunning 260-sq-km reserve centres on the 30km-long Blyde River Canyon, where epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye…
- TThree Rondavels Viewpoint
The area's highlight, with a staggering view of these enormous rounds of rock, their pointed, grassy tops resembling giant huts carved into the side of…
- BBourke’s Luck Potholes
These bizarre cylindrical holes were carved into the rock by whirlpools at the confluence of the Blyde and Treur Rivers. Bridges span the rivers,…
- DDullstroom Bird of Prey & Rehabilitation Centre
This centre, south of town off Rte 540, teaches visitors about raptor species and the dangers facing them – you can even spend a morning learning the art…
- LLowveld Viewpoint
Affords stunning views up the canyon, to the glistening Blydepoort Dam at the far end surrounded by forested slopes. The rocky cones of the Three…
- LLydenburg Museum
The town museum is well worth a stop, going back to the Pedi, who arrived here in the 18th century, and the Voortrekkers, who founded the town the…
- GGraskop Gorge Lift
This glass viewing elevator travels 51m down the sheer cliffs of Graskop Gorge, with views of the Big Swing opposite, to an elevated forest boardwalk,…
- DDiggings Museum
Just southeast of town along the Graskop road is the open-air Diggings Museum, where you can see how gold was panned. You need to visit on a tour, which…
- GGod's Window
A viewpoint offering amazing vistas. Take the trail up to the rainforest (300 steps), where you might spot rare birds, including the elusive loerie, on…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Drakensberg Escarpment.
See
Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve
This stunning 260-sq-km reserve centres on the 30km-long Blyde River Canyon, where epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye…
See
Three Rondavels Viewpoint
The area's highlight, with a staggering view of these enormous rounds of rock, their pointed, grassy tops resembling giant huts carved into the side of…
See
Bourke’s Luck Potholes
These bizarre cylindrical holes were carved into the rock by whirlpools at the confluence of the Blyde and Treur Rivers. Bridges span the rivers,…
See
Dullstroom Bird of Prey & Rehabilitation Centre
This centre, south of town off Rte 540, teaches visitors about raptor species and the dangers facing them – you can even spend a morning learning the art…
See
Lowveld Viewpoint
Affords stunning views up the canyon, to the glistening Blydepoort Dam at the far end surrounded by forested slopes. The rocky cones of the Three…
See
Lydenburg Museum
The town museum is well worth a stop, going back to the Pedi, who arrived here in the 18th century, and the Voortrekkers, who founded the town the…
See
Graskop Gorge Lift
This glass viewing elevator travels 51m down the sheer cliffs of Graskop Gorge, with views of the Big Swing opposite, to an elevated forest boardwalk,…
See
Diggings Museum
Just southeast of town along the Graskop road is the open-air Diggings Museum, where you can see how gold was panned. You need to visit on a tour, which…
See
God's Window
A viewpoint offering amazing vistas. Take the trail up to the rainforest (300 steps), where you might spot rare birds, including the elusive loerie, on…