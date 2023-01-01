Waterworks Museum

Inside this small building at the northern corner of the Hely-Hutchinson Reservoir on Table Mountain's Back Table, various bits of machinery used to build the area's 19th- and 20th-century dams are displayed. These include the Barclay locomotive made in Scotland in 1898 – which was dismantled and reconstructed on top of the mountain.

A straightforward route up here is from Constantia Nek, where there’s parking, and through the Cecilia Plantation; the hike to Hely-Hutchinson Reservoir is around 6km one way.