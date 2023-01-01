Table Mountain National Park

Stretching from Signal Hill to Cape Point, this 220-sq-km park is a natural wonder, its range of environments including granite and sandstone mountains, giant-boulder-strewn beaches and shady forests. For the vast majority of visitors, the main attraction is the 1086m-high mountain itself, the top of which can easily be accessed by the cableway, which runs every 10 to 20 minutes.

The park is the venue for a host of adventure activities including hiking, abseiling, mountain biking, rock climbing, paragliding, bird and wildlife watching, snorkelling and diving.