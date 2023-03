With soft white sand and a backdrop of the spectacular Twelve Apostles range (part of Table Mountain), this Blue Flag beach is one of the city’s most popular. However, it has drawbacks: it's one of the windiest beaches here; it gets crowded, particularly on weekends; and the surf is strong. Take care if you do decide to swim.

There's a strip of busy bars and restaurants here, ideal for drinks at sunset or general all-day lounging.