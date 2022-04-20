Michael Heffernan

Sea Point to Hout Bay

Sea Point blends into ritzier Bantry Bay and Fresnaye before culminating in the prime real estate of Clifton and Camps Bay, where white modernist villas climb the slopes above golden beaches. South of here, the stunning coast road passes beneath the Twelve Apostles range, and urban development is largely curtailed by Table Mountain National Park until you reach delightful Hout Bay. This harbor town has good access to both the city and, via Constantia Nek pass, the vineyards of Constantia.

Explore Sea Point to Hout Bay

  • Sea Point Promenade

    Strolling along Sea Point’s wide, paved and grassy promenade is a pleasure shared by Capetonians from all walks of life. Once a white-only area, it’s now…

  • T

    Table Mountain National Park

    Stretching from Signal Hill to Cape Point, this 220-sq-km park is a natural wonder, its range of environments including granite and sandstone mountains,…

  • W

    World of Birds

    Barbets, weavers and flamingos are among the 3000 birds and small mammals – covering some 400 different species – at Africa's largest bird park. A real…

  • T

    Twelve Apostles

    The name of the Twelve Apostles is said to have been coined by British governor Sir Rufane Donkin in 1820. There are actually well over 12 buttresses on…

  • H

    Hout Bay Harbour

    Partly given over to tourism with complexes such as Mariner’s Wharf, Hout Bay’s harbour still functions and the southern side is a fishing port and…

  • C

    Clifton 1st Beach

    The first of Clifton's four beaches strung along Victoria Rd at Clifton. As with the other three, it's almost always sheltered from the wind and offers…

  • C

    Clifton 4th Beach

    The only Blue Flag beach among the four sheltered stretches of sand strung along Victoria Rd at Clifton is popular with families. On calm summer evenings,…

  • C

    Clifton 2nd Beach

    The second of Clifton's four sheltered beaches strung along Victoria Rd. As at the others, vendors hawk drinks and ice creams along the beach, and sun…

  • C

    Clifton 3rd Beach

    The prettiest of four sheltered beaches strung along Victoria Rd at Clifton is popular with the Capetonian gay crowd, though plenty of straight folk…

