Sea Point to Hout Bay
Sea Point blends into ritzier Bantry Bay and Fresnaye before culminating in the prime real estate of Clifton and Camps Bay, where white modernist villas climb the slopes above golden beaches. South of here, the stunning coast road passes beneath the Twelve Apostles range, and urban development is largely curtailed by Table Mountain National Park until you reach delightful Hout Bay. This harbor town has good access to both the city and, via Constantia Nek pass, the vineyards of Constantia.
Explore Sea Point to Hout Bay
- Sea Point Promenade
Strolling along Sea Point’s wide, paved and grassy promenade is a pleasure shared by Capetonians from all walks of life. Once a white-only area, it’s now…
- TTable Mountain National Park
Stretching from Signal Hill to Cape Point, this 220-sq-km park is a natural wonder, its range of environments including granite and sandstone mountains,…
- WWorld of Birds
Barbets, weavers and flamingos are among the 3000 birds and small mammals – covering some 400 different species – at Africa's largest bird park. A real…
- TTwelve Apostles
The name of the Twelve Apostles is said to have been coined by British governor Sir Rufane Donkin in 1820. There are actually well over 12 buttresses on…
- HHout Bay Harbour
Partly given over to tourism with complexes such as Mariner’s Wharf, Hout Bay’s harbour still functions and the southern side is a fishing port and…
- CClifton 1st Beach
The first of Clifton's four beaches strung along Victoria Rd at Clifton. As with the other three, it's almost always sheltered from the wind and offers…
- CClifton 4th Beach
The only Blue Flag beach among the four sheltered stretches of sand strung along Victoria Rd at Clifton is popular with families. On calm summer evenings,…
- CClifton 2nd Beach
The second of Clifton's four sheltered beaches strung along Victoria Rd. As at the others, vendors hawk drinks and ice creams along the beach, and sun…
- CClifton 3rd Beach
The prettiest of four sheltered beaches strung along Victoria Rd at Clifton is popular with the Capetonian gay crowd, though plenty of straight folk…
