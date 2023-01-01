Homecoming Centre

This centre houses an annexe of the District Six Museum which is usually open for temporary exhibitions and events. Currently there's a wonderful exhibition of the art works created for the District Huis Kombuis Food & Memory Cookbook, which includes beautifully embroidered panels detailing family recipes, painted plates and striking portrait photography.

For many generations the Futeran family traded soft goods and textiles from these premises and before that part of the building was the Buitenkant Congregational Church.