On 11 February 1990, Nelson Mandela gave his first speech as a free man from the balcony at Cape Town City Hall. To celebrate the centenary of his birth, a life-size statue was unveiled in 2018 on that very same balcony. His right hand is aloft in a wave while his left hand is clutching both his speech and his wife's glasses (on the momentous day he misplaced his specs and had to borrow Winnie's).