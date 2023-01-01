A stroll along Long St is an essential element of a Cape Town visit. This busy commercial and nightlife thoroughfare, partly lined with Victorian-era buildings featuring lovely wrought-iron balconies, once formed the border of the Muslim Bo-Kaap. By the 1960s, Long St had fallen into disrepute and it remained that way until the late 1990s, when savvy developers realised its potential. The most attractive section runs from the junction with Buitensingel St north to around Strand St.

At the street's southern end, as well as many bars and restaurants, you'll find a couple of bookshops and fashion boutiques; There's also the Palm Tree Mosque, dating from 1780, the SA Mission Museum, the oldest Mission church in South Africa, and the public art installation Open House.