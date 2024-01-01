This Roman wall, marking part of the southern boundary of Emona, dates from AD 15. It was restored in the 1930s, and not all of the wall is original.
Roman Wall
Ljubljana
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.05 MILES
The jaw-dropping Postojna Cave system, a series of caverns, halls and passages some 24km long and two million years old, was hollowed out by the Pivka…
0.55 MILES
Crowning a 375m-high hill east of the Old Town, this castle is an architectural mishmash, with most of it dating from the early 16th century when it was…
23.92 MILES
Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…
12.39 MILES
The town's premier sight is the commanding Loka castle, overlooking the settlement from a grassy hill west of Mestni trg. It dates from the 13th century…
29.37 MILES
Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…
25.56 MILES
More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…
25.58 MILES
Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor,…
29.33 MILES
Tiny, tear-shaped Bled Island beckons from the shore. There’s the Church of the Assumption and a small museum, the Provost's House, but the real thrill is…
Nearby Ljubljana attractions
0.04 MILES
Local architect Jože Plečnik added this distinctive pyramid to the Roman wall, south of the centre, during renovations of the wall carried out in the…
0.25 MILES
Arguably the most innovative modern gallery in town thanks to the discerning owner/curator.
0.26 MILES
Once the headquarters of the Teutonic Knights of the Cross (Križniki), the square now houses the Križanke open-air theatre. The Ilirija Column is in the…
4. Early Christian Centre Archaeological Park
0.26 MILES
Behind the Cankarjev Dom centre is this important site, with the remains of an early Christian church portico with mosaics from the 4th century, a total…
0.27 MILES
The column in the centre of Trg Francoske Revolucije recalls Napoleon’s Illyrian Provinces (1809–13), when Slovene was taught in schools for the first…
0.27 MILES
Spanning the picturesque canal called Gradaščica, this bridge was designed in 1932 by local architect Jože Plečnik.
0.28 MILES
Opposite and to the west of the Cankarjev Dom are the remains of a Roman wall dating from 14–15 AD.
0.3 MILES
Center’s main plaza is dominated by a pair of glowering, grey tower blocks – TR3, housing offices and embassies, and the headquarters of Nova Ljubljanska…