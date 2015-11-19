Slovenian Coast Day Trip from Ljubljana

Meet your guide at your centrally located Ljubljana hotel in the morning, and then travel by air-conditioned minivan to Socerb Castle. Perched atop a steep cliff where the Slovenian Karst transitions into the Šavrini Hills (Šavrinsko gričevje), the castle is among the most important examples of fortified architecture in the region.On arrival, after roughly an hour, admire the fortress’ ruined exterior with your guide and then head to a nearby vantage point, where breathtaking views of the Bay of Trieste, the city of Koper and the Italian border await.Spend a few moments snapping photos, and then return to your minivan and travel to the Church of the Holy Trinity in Hrastovlje. Enter the church and learn how it was constructed between the 12th and 14th centuries. Admire the southern Romanesque–style architecture and see its famous fresco of the Dance of Death (Dance Macabre).Next, travel to Sečovlje Salina Nature Park, the northernmost salt flats in the Mediterranean and one of the Slovenian coast’s most important attractions. Walk along the impressive salt pans with your guide and hear how salt is still produced here using centuries-old methods.After around 45 minutes, return to your minivan and lap up the views as you travel through Portorož, the largest resort town on the Slovenian coast, and arrive at the pretty town of Piran. Here, traverse the warren of medieval streets and houses on a short walking tour, and then enjoy around 1.5 hours of free time for lunch (own expense) at a local restaurant.With your appetite sated, continue on to Koper, the largest city and port in Slovenia. During a brief walking tour of the town center, discover why Koper is considered to be one of the most historically important places on the Slovenian coast. Then, make the most of free time to explore independently.When the time comes, join back up with your guide and minivan for the return to Ljubljana, where your day trip concludes at your hotel.