Welcome to Piran
Top experiences in Piran
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Piran activities
Slovenian Coast and Karst Day Trip from Ljubljana
Begin with a pickup from your hotel in the capital. Then, learn about the history and culture of the places you’ll visit from your knowledgeable guide as you cruise through rural Slovenia in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle. Your first stop is the dramatic and imposing Predjama Castle, which has been perched in a gaping hole in the middle of a 400-foot (123-meter) cliffside for the last 700 years. Learn about the history of the castle, including its most famous resident: 15th-century Erazam, a knight that some refer to as a robber baron. From there, move on to Škocjan Caves, one of the largest Karst caves in Europe and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The caves are considered one of the great natural wonders on the planet and are not to be missed. While there, enjoy some of the Karst region's prosciutto and a glass of local wine. Then it’s on to Lipica* to commune with the town’s famous residents: the white Lipizzaners, the famed horses from the Spanish riding school in Vienna. After cruising along Slovenia’s 28-mile (46-km) coast and passing the seaside towns of Koper, Izola and Portoroz, stop in Piran. The charming coastal town boasts a warren of medieval lanes and intimate squares all snuggled right up to the Adriatic coastline. Enjoy a fresh seafood meal or go swimming in the ocean before hopping in the shuttle and heading back to your hotel in Ljubljana.*Note: the visit to the Lipizzaner horses in Lipica is not possible during winter (November to March) Horses are kept in the stables during the cold season and are not accessible to visitors during that time.
Lipica and Slovenian Coast Tour from Ljubljana
Meet your guide at your hotel in Ljubljana before visiting Lipica and the Slovenian coast. Your first stop will be at Lipica, the cradle of the Lipizzaners. There you will have an option to see Lipica stud farm (own expense). Your trip will continue to a pretty fishing town of Izola, with a short sightseeing tour, before your next stop at Piran. Stroll with your guide through the narrow streets of the old town and learn about its medieval-influenced architecture. Take a break from the guided tour for lunch (own expense) and taste one of many traditional fish dishes, like the cuttlefish risotto. Next, spend some time relaxing next to the crystal clear waters of the Adriatic or pop in for a calming swim. A contrast to the historic city of Piran is Portorož, one of the most popular Slovene coastal resorts. To make the day complete you will have an opportunity to see the Sečovlje Salina Natural Park (own expense). On a way back to the starting point, you will have time to admire the small but very beautiful Slovenian coast and Slovenian see.
Slovenian Coast Day Trip from Ljubljana
Meet your guide at your centrally located Ljubljana hotel in the morning, and then travel by air-conditioned minivan to Socerb Castle. Perched atop a steep cliff where the Slovenian Karst transitions into the Šavrini Hills (Šavrinsko gričevje), the castle is among the most important examples of fortified architecture in the region.On arrival, after roughly an hour, admire the fortress’ ruined exterior with your guide and then head to a nearby vantage point, where breathtaking views of the Bay of Trieste, the city of Koper and the Italian border await.Spend a few moments snapping photos, and then return to your minivan and travel to the Church of the Holy Trinity in Hrastovlje. Enter the church and learn how it was constructed between the 12th and 14th centuries. Admire the southern Romanesque–style architecture and see its famous fresco of the Dance of Death (Dance Macabre).Next, travel to Sečovlje Salina Nature Park, the northernmost salt flats in the Mediterranean and one of the Slovenian coast’s most important attractions. Walk along the impressive salt pans with your guide and hear how salt is still produced here using centuries-old methods.After around 45 minutes, return to your minivan and lap up the views as you travel through Portorož, the largest resort town on the Slovenian coast, and arrive at the pretty town of Piran. Here, traverse the warren of medieval streets and houses on a short walking tour, and then enjoy around 1.5 hours of free time for lunch (own expense) at a local restaurant.With your appetite sated, continue on to Koper, the largest city and port in Slovenia. During a brief walking tour of the town center, discover why Koper is considered to be one of the most historically important places on the Slovenian coast. Then, make the most of free time to explore independently.When the time comes, join back up with your guide and minivan for the return to Ljubljana, where your day trip concludes at your hotel.
Hop and Taste Hop on-Hop off
We upgraded the standardized Hop On Hop Off shore excursion to the new concept called Hop & Taste. Offering the tour for 5 hours with multiple departures, you will be able to visit the major coastal town such as Izola, Piran, Portoroz and finally Koper. At each destination you are free to explore the town on your own and spend your time at leisure, before proceeding to your next destination.Izola is known for its fishermen heritage and a wonderful seaside for a stroll along the sea. Its interior streets a filled with small workshops and a pleasant lively vibe. Piran is the pearl of the Adriatic, venetian architecture and a rich cultural past. You can explore the Maritime museum or visit the St. George’s cathedral overlooking Piran with one of the best panoramic views in Slovenia. Next is Portoroz, seaside resort with a large sandy beach and a promenade, that offers also the possibility for some shopping or a coffee at the luxurious Hotel Kempinski Palace. Finally you will stop in Koper, where you can easily walk at your pace back to the ship. Koper offers also the possibility to visit the Bell tower and Pretorian palace on your own.To make your journey even better, we will provide a booklet of tasting coupons, that will offer you the possibility to taste some traditional delicacies at each destination and will offer you the possibility to have a taste of the traditional coastal Slovenia and merge with the locals.The 2018 departures are open now!!
Piran and Portoroz Pearls of the Slovenian Adriatic Coast Half Day Trip from Ljubljana
Small group approach with carefully planned time, where experienced local tour operator’s chauffeur guide will collect you at designated location for an informative hourly ride to Mediterranean coast of Adriatic Sea.We’ll drive through the green belt of Slovenian coast, passing Strunjan, a natural habitat of the typical flora and fauna of this region, since 90’s protected as nature reserve. From tops you will have excellent views over greenery and grid of pools used at former Secovlje salt pans.This petite Venetian port can hold its own against anyone, including the imperial capital just over the horizon that was responsible for much of its fortune. In fact Piran does have the same kind of open-air museum feel to it as Venice, but only on much smaller scale.In Piran, you will feel as though you have stepped right into a picture postcard. You will be charmed during our walks through narrow winding streets of Piran! At the main square, you will be greeted by the statue of the most famous son of Piran, Giuseppe Tartini, composer andvirtuoso violinist, reaching atop to the dramatically situated Cathedral of St. George, patron of the city. Back on the pier, you might catch fishermen unraveling a fishing nets and counting daily catch. Get to know more about salt – white gold of Piran!Nearby Portoroz has been a tourist destination as far back as the 13th century, when people were treated with seawater. But it reached it’s »golden age« in August 1910 when majestic Hotel Palace opened its doors. It was a charming pearl of the era. In 1913 Portorož hostedalmost 7,000 guests and it started to become internationally renowned. We will provide you with enough time to explore today’s vibe of the Slovenian prime coastal town, Portoroz.After a nice half day experience we will return back to Ljubljana, where you'll be dropped off will be at same location as pick up.
Piran Walking Tour with Local Wine and Food Tasting
A great panoramic view will open on the top of the hill where church of St. George stands tall above the town. From this point you will be able to see Slovenia, Croatia and Italy at the same time. Great place to make some photos! During the tour you will also visit important town squares and even Minorite Monastery with rich history and interesting anecdotes.Under hot Slovenian sun you might soon get thirsty, so you will stop for a snack and refreshment with local food and wines tasting. This region is widely known for it's amazing wine like Malvazija (white) and Refošk (red), so you will be the judge which suits you better.The most iconic person from Piran was Giuseppe Tartini, so soon you will notice everything is about Tartini here. A Venetian Baroque composer and violinist was born in one of the oldest aristocratic Piranian families. Tartini's most famous work is the "Devil's Trill Sonata," a solo violin sonata that requires a number of technically demanding double stop trills and is difficult even by modern standards. According to a legend, Tartini was inspired to write the sonata by a dream in which the Devil appeared at the foot of his bed playing the violin. After the tour our guides will be happy to recommend where to go for a nice meal, ice cream, coffee or a glass of wine. Don't forget to ask where to buy a souvenir for a nice memory from this beautiful gem on the southwest edge of Slovenia.