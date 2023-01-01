Tua Pek Kong Temple

Built in 1923 by a wealthy businessman, this Temple comes to life during the ninth lunar month (sometime between September and November) for the Kusu pilgrimage. It houses two main deities: Da Bo Gong, who has the power to confer prosperity, cure diseases, calm the sea and avert danger, and Guan Yin (Goddess of Mercy) who is the 'giver of sons'. Look for the tree decorated with flags, known as the childbearing tree, where hopefuls tie pieces of material.

There are several tortoise ponds (mainly filled with terrapins) looked after by the caretakers.