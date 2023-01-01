Kusu Kramats

Atop a forest-covered rock on Kusu Island are three bright keramats (Malay shrines) built to commemorate a pious family who lived here in the 19th century. As you climb the 152 steps, notice the four-digit number combinations written on the handrails; these have been inscribed by hopeful 4-D (local lotto) punters. Surrounding trees are weighed down by red bags filled with stones – the higher they hang, the more likely the devotees' wishes will come true.

When you reach the top, chances are you'll find devotees in the middle of prayer, their requests ranging from wealth, harmony and health, to marital bliss and (in the case of childless couples) the pitter-patter of tiny feet.