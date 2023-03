Almost entirely undeveloped, with little more than a bit of jungle and a sweeping beach, Lazarus Island is connected to nearby St John's Island via a paved walkway (approximately 20 minutes to cross). The beach is a gorgeous, sandy affair – dotted with the odd yacht and (unfortunately) rubbish swept up by the tides. That said, it's as perfect a beach as you can expect in Singapore, and a fabulous spot to roll out your towel and soak up some rays.