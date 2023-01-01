Wak Hai Cheng Bio Temple

The name of this Taoist temple translates as Calm Sea Temple, which serves as a reminder that this area was once lapped by waves. Upon reaching dry land, Teochew Chinese immigrants would head here to give thanks for the safe journey, first at a smaller shrine built in 1826, and then at the present temple, dating back to the 1850s. It's an atmospheric place, with giant incense coils smoking over the empty forecourt and sculptural reliefs depicting scenes of Chinese opera inside.