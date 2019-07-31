Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay

The former British administrative enclave is Singapore's showcase, home to a swathe of grand colonial buildings, modern architectural marvels, superlative museums and parks and the track for the Formula One night race. High rollers try their luck at futuristic Marina Bay. Bisecting it all, the Singapore River also connects the three quays – home to restaurants, clubs and bars which bring a buzzing nocturnal life to the area.

Explore Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay

  • Gardens by the Bay

    Singapore's 21st-century botanical garden is a S$1 billion, 101-hectare fantasy land of space-age biodomes, high-tech Supertrees and whimsical sculptures…

  • National Gallery Singapore

    Connected by a striking aluminium and glass canopy, Singapore's historic City Hall and Old Supreme Court buildings now form the city's breathtaking…

  • Asian Civilisations Museum

    This remarkable museum houses the region's most comprehensive collection of pan-Asian treasures. Its galleries explore the history, cultures, textiles and…

  • National Museum of Singapore

    Imaginative and immersive, Singapore's National Museum is good enough to warrant two visits. At once cutting edge and classical, the space ditches staid…

  • B

    Battlebox

    Take a tour through the Battlebox Museum, the former command post of the British during WWII, and get lost in the eerie and deathly quiet 26-room…

  • M

    Marina Bay Sands

    Designed by Israeli-born architect Moshe Safdie, Marina Bay Sands is a sprawling hotel, casino, mall, theatre, exhibition and museum complex. Star of the…

  • Raffles Hotel

    Although its resplendent lobby is only accessible to hotel and restaurant guests, Singapore's most iconic slumber palace is worth a quick visit for its…

  • P

    Peranakan Museum

    Housed in the eclectic classical-style Tao Nan building, this museum is the best spot to explore the rich heritage of the Peranakans (Straits Chinese…

  • Fort Canning Park

    When Raffles rolled into Singapore, locals steered clear of Fort Canning Hill, then called Bukit Larangan (Forbidden Hill), out of respect for the sacred…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay.

