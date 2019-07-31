Singapore's 21st-century botanical garden is a S$1 billion, 101-hectare fantasy land of space-age biodomes, high-tech Supertrees and whimsical sculptures…
Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay
The former British administrative enclave is Singapore's showcase, home to a swathe of grand colonial buildings, modern architectural marvels, superlative museums and parks and the track for the Formula One night race. High rollers try their luck at futuristic Marina Bay. Bisecting it all, the Singapore River also connects the three quays – home to restaurants, clubs and bars which bring a buzzing nocturnal life to the area.
Explore Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay.
See
Gardens by the Bay
Singapore's 21st-century botanical garden is a S$1 billion, 101-hectare fantasy land of space-age biodomes, high-tech Supertrees and whimsical sculptures…
See
National Gallery Singapore
Connected by a striking aluminium and glass canopy, Singapore's historic City Hall and Old Supreme Court buildings now form the city's breathtaking…
See
Asian Civilisations Museum
This remarkable museum houses the region's most comprehensive collection of pan-Asian treasures. Its galleries explore the history, cultures, textiles and…
See
National Museum of Singapore
Imaginative and immersive, Singapore's National Museum is good enough to warrant two visits. At once cutting edge and classical, the space ditches staid…
See
Battlebox
Take a tour through the Battlebox Museum, the former command post of the British during WWII, and get lost in the eerie and deathly quiet 26-room…
See
Marina Bay Sands
Designed by Israeli-born architect Moshe Safdie, Marina Bay Sands is a sprawling hotel, casino, mall, theatre, exhibition and museum complex. Star of the…
See
Raffles Hotel
Although its resplendent lobby is only accessible to hotel and restaurant guests, Singapore's most iconic slumber palace is worth a quick visit for its…
See
Peranakan Museum
Housed in the eclectic classical-style Tao Nan building, this museum is the best spot to explore the rich heritage of the Peranakans (Straits Chinese…
See
Fort Canning Park
When Raffles rolled into Singapore, locals steered clear of Fort Canning Hill, then called Bukit Larangan (Forbidden Hill), out of respect for the sacred…
