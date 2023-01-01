The Learning Forest is one of the newest addition to the Botanic Gardens. There are five distinct zones spread over 10 hectares, each easily accessible via elevated walkways and boardwalks. Highlights include the Keppel Discovery Wetlands, where you practically walk on the swamp water, and the 8m-high canopy boardwalks in the SPH Walk of the Giants. Complete your visit by relaxing in the canopy web, a spider-like web built into the elevated walkway, listening to the sounds of the forest.