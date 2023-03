If you're travelling with little ones, be sure to check out the Jacob Ballas Children's Garden, the largest children's garden in Asia. The interactive 4-hectare zone is packed with fun educational exhibits where kids can learn about the natural world while also going wild in the water-play feature, sandpit or forest adventure playground with tree top canopy and flying fox.

Designed for children 14 years and below, the gardens can only be accessed by adults if they're accompanying a child.