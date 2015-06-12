Welcome to Novi Sad
Novi Sad isn't nicknamed the 'Athens of Serbia' for nothing: its history as a vibrant, creative city continues today in its established galleries, alternative music scene and a vibe that's generally more liberal than that of other Serbian cities. Novi Sad is 2019’s European Youth Capital, and in 2021, it will become the first non-EU city to spend a year with the prestigious title of European Capital of Culture.
Novi Sad and Sremski Karlovci Day Trip from Belgrade
Depart from Belgrade at 9 am and proceed to picturesque Fruška Gora, which represents a natural reserve and a sacred area that hosts 17 functioning monasteries of the Serbian Orthodox Church. Fruška Gora was a shelter for Serbian people during the Ottoman rule over Serbia, preserving heritage and historical legacy of the nation. The tour will then continue in Sremski Karlovci which is located at the bottom of Fruška Gora, and presents a real gem of Serbian culture and spirituality. It's a real 'museum town' featuring sites such as a Baroque city center, Patriarchy, Cathedral of Saint Nicolas and Catholic Church of Saint Trinity, also the first Serbian gymnasium built in 1881, and the Library of Karlovac gymnasium. It's also famous for wine production and the annual festival 'Wineball'. Next visit one of the traditional wineries and try locally produced wine made of traditional sorts of grape! Our next stop is Petrovaradin, where the Fortress is located. It was built of medieval fortification foundation by Austrians in the 17th and 18th century in order to defend themselves from Turks. The Fortress is sometimes called 'Danube's Gibraltar' for its strategic position. Nowadays the Fortress is famous for one of the most prestigious music festivals EXIT.You then proceed to the left bank of Novi Sad, capital of Autonomous Province of Vojvodina. Thanks to its geographical position, Novi Sad used to border between two Empires – Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman -- and in 1748 Queen Maria Theresa proclaimed Novi Sad 'free royal city' Neoplanta. Melting pot of different nations and ethnic groups, Novi Sad with its 250,000 population is a real multicultural ambient and an example of true modern European metropolis. Tour in Novi Sad is a walking tour in the center of the city. You'll see Dunavska and Zmaj Jovina Street that compose city's pedestrian zone, the City Hall, Catholic Church, old city center, house of Albert Einstein's wife Mileva, cultural foundation Matica Srpska, Synagogue and city beach Štrand. Upon the sightseeing seize the free time in the city and try local cuisine in a traditional Vojvodina restaurant (optional).After discovering Novi Sad, you will be driven back to Belgrade.
Monday group tour to Fruska gora and Novi Sad
This tour is a scheduled group tour which operates only on Mondays, all year round. Slopes of Fruska Gora and Sremski Karlovci, together with Novi Sad are significant places for Serbia’s history, culture and national heritage. For number of visitors of Serbia these places are „a must“, and there is a firm reason for each of them. For some it’s a place of spirituality thanks to eighteen living monasteries, for others it’s a region of wine with more than 60 wineries and for some it`s just a place of beautiful nature. Our first stop, monastery Krusedol, a XVI century monastery which is considered for most beautiful monastery of Fruska Gora, and certainly with most important role of its time. It was a seat of diocese of Srem, which was later transferred to our next point, Sremski Karlovci. Relics of members of the founding family are placed inside of the church and many Serbia's important people are buried in the church as well, if you want to learn more in details, don't be shy to ask your guide.After monastery we drive on to Sremski Karlovci, town which is significant in many things, but for Europe in particularly, in 1699 in Sremski Karlovci Karlovac treaty was signed, when Ottoman Turks were prevented to advance further to West Europe. The venue was Chapel of peace which is one of the places we will visit in this great town. In the town center there are few beautiful places to visit: Four lions fountain, Treasury of Patriarchy residence, St. Nicola’s orthodox cathedral… From Sremski Karlovci we drive on to Petrovaradin fortress which overlooks Novi Sad from a cliff above Danube. This fortress is called Gibraltar of the Danube and it took 88 years to be finished. Today it’s a place for leisure and culture, if you find yourself here in the beginning of July you can enjoy Exit music festival which is one of the best know European music festivals.We are crossing the river from Petrovaradin and getting in Novi Sad, second biggest Serbian city and administrative center of Vojvodina region. Novi Sad and its people are always considered a bit different from the rest of people in Serbia, we’ll try to show you what is the reason…And when we finish with sightseeing, culture and history we are stopping at one special place, to our friends household which is a family owned wine cellar. Here we’ll have a wine and rakija tasting and homemade lunch. In Fruska Gora you must try Bermet, local wine with world fame. During winter months wine cellar doesn't operate. Lunch will be organized in a local restaurant in Novi Sad.After wine tasting and lunch we are ready to return to Belgrade, it’s only an hour drive.
Down and Around the Danube Viminacium tour - one day excursion
We start from Novi Sad at 7:00 and from Belgrade at 8.30 am and after an hour’s drive reach Smederevo whose huge fortress has been the last medieval capital of Serbia. Nowadays the fortress is one of the largest on the Danube and among the most important in Serbia.After the visit we head for Kostolac where we will visit the archeological site of Viminacium, once an important Roman town, the capital of the province of Upper Moesia. Apart from the ruins and ancient tombs we will also see the skeletons of many mammoths found during the excavation. Our journey continues to Srebrno Jezero Lake where we will have free time that you can use for lunch in one of the local restaurants, a swim in the lake or both.After the break we drive to the castle of Ram. Following our visit we will cross the Danube by a ferryboat. On the other side, next to the tiny village of Stara Palanka we see the confluence of Nera into the Danube together with Labudovo Okno ornithological reserve. Next we will drive on the southern fringes of Deliblatska Peščara sands, once a real desert shaped by winds and today partially tamed by forestification, a habitat for many rare animal and plant species. Our last break will be with a family that left Belgrade to enjoy the peace and wilderness of the sands. Return to Belgrade in the evening hours. Transfer A van or a mini bus with up to 30 seats. Passengers traveling from Novi Sad need to pay additional 750 RSD/7 eur. Minimal number of persons starting from Novi Sad is 10. Activities: Visit to Smederevo fortress Visit to Viminacium archeological site Walk and free time on Srebrno Jezero Lake Visit to Ram fortress Crossing the Danube on a ferryboat Drive through Deliblatska Peščara sands A visit to a family living in Deliblatska Peščara Included in price Transportation with a tourist class bus with up to 30 seats - for sheduled tour Licensed tourist guide Crossing the Danube on a ferryboat All entrance tickets Not included in price Lunch or drinks Individual passenger expenses
Private Transfer: From Belgrade to Novi Sad and Back
Our English speaking driver will meet and greet you at your address in Belgrade or in the arrival hall of Belgrade International airport, help you with the luggage and provide transportation to your accommodation address in Novi Sad or surroundings. This is the optimal, safe and reliable way to have comfortable transfer to your hotel at an affordable price. Indulge yourself with relaxing and pleasant welcoming experience. You will also avoid the crowds and queues for taxis. Your safety is our priority and all our drivers are professionals, our vehicles well maintained and clean. No guiding services included. Duration: approx. 75 - 90 min (depending on the highway traffic and hotel location).
Croatia and the Balkans
The Balkans are just getting noticed as a great European travel destination - we can’t believe it took so long! Situated on the balmy shores of the Adriatic and home to some of the most wondrous landscapes, monuments, and villages you’ll ever see, this part of the world still feels like a well-kept secret. This adventure showcases the region’s compelling history and scenery and allows time for outdoor pursuits like kayaking and hiking. You may not know much about Croatia and the Balkans now, but once you’ve been, you’ll be hard-pressed to stop talking about them.
Eastern Europe, Croatia & the Balkans
This epic cross-European adventure offers an intriguing combination of Central Europe's castles and romantic squares with the Balkans' own historic towns and wondrous landscapes. But this trip isn't a cobweb-enshrouded history tour – you'll connect with village life, immerse yourself in urban centres, and get active with outdoor pursuits, including kayaking in Montenegro and hiking through diverse country. With 28 days devoted to this journey, this is your chance to discover what still feels like a well-kept secret.