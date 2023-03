Kovačica village (population 6000) in Vojvodina's east is internationally renowned for its native art. Since 1939, self-taught painters have produced more than 50,000 works in a bright, rural-centric style. This gallery owns around 800 paintings – the exhibition changes monthly – and is the best place to see and purchase the colourful, whimsical works, though private homes also house collections.

Buses from Belgrade run to Kovačica (290RSD, 20 minutes, nine daily).