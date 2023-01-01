Red Cross Concentration Camp

One of the best-preserved Nazi camps in Europe, the deceptively named Red Cross (named after the adjacent train station) held about 30,000 Serbs, Roma, Jews and Partisans during the German occupation of Serbia (1941–45). Harrowing displays tell their stories, and those of the prisoners who attempted to flee in the biggest-ever breakout from a concentration camp. This was a transit camp, so few were killed on the premises – they were taken to Bubanj, or on to Auschwitz, Dachau or other concentration camps.

The English-speaking staff are happy to provide translations and explain the exhibits in depth: and the fact that you might have it all to yourself makes it all the more distressing. The camp is a short walk north of the Niš bus station.