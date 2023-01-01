Mediana is what remains of Constantine the Great's luxurious 4th-century Roman palace. The recently unveiled 1000 sq metres of gorgeous mosaics are the highlight here; they were hidden from public view until protective renovations were completed in 2016. Digging has revealed a palace, a forum, a church and an expansive grain-storage area. The ruins have been closed for more renovations, but should have reopened by the time you read this.

Mediana is on the eastern outskirts of Niš and a short walk from Ćele Kula. Catch bus No 1 across the street from tourist information on Vožda Karađorđa (80RSD).