Second only in size to Belgrade's St Sava Temple, this huge Orthodox cathedral, completely restored after being destroyed in a fire in 2001, was consecrated after the liberation from Turkish rule in 1878. The church is a curious mix of Byzantine, Oriental and Western architectural styles and famous for the iconostasis with 48 paintings by Serbian artist Đorđe Krstić – to say nothing of its elaborate, colourful, floor-to-ceiling paintwork.